Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Points.com (TSE:PTS) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

PTS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PTS opened at C$31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$464.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.61. Points.com has a 1-year low of C$17.38 and a 1-year high of C$32.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

