Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($94.38) to GBX 7,700 ($97.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,677.78 ($97.14).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,115.22. The company has a market capitalization of £44.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,373.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,709 ($84.88).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.62), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($606,383.88).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

