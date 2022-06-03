Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Currys alerts:

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 83.95 ($1.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £979.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.68 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.78.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($214,623.89).

About Currys (Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.