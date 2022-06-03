Royal Bank of Canada Trims Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Target Price to $17.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Protective Life Corp bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

