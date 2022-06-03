Ruler Protocol Market Cap Hits $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.45 or 0.02130088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00418875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

