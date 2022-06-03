RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Mark Tkach Purchases 30,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Tkach acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $280.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.83.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.