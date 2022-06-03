Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) to post sales of $410.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the lowest is $393.26 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $170.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 400,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,320. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.