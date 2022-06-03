Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to post sales of $410.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the lowest is $393.26 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $170.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 400,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,320. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

