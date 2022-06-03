SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ETR SFQ opened at €7.95 ($8.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.95. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a twelve month high of €14.20 ($15.27).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

