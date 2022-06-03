SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007051 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $5,048.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.01579904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00421188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

