SafeMoon Market Capitalization Hits $59.48 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $24,817.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01194916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00429455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

