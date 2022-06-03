Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.40. 203,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,607. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,544,985. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,148,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

