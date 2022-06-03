SaTT (SATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106,262.00

SaTT (SATT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $106,262.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

