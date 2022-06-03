Savix (SVX) Price Hits $1.13

Savix (SVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Savix has a total market cap of $78,626.92 and $72.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 151,209 coins and its circulating supply is 69,772 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

