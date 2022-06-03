Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.88) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

