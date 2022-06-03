Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

