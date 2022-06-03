Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 2nd Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $143,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $78.24. 10,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.