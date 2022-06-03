Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €58.48 ($62.88) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($78.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.27 and its 200 day moving average is €56.82. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

