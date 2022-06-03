Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.17 and last traded at $139.17. Approximately 1,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,310,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $9,625,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

