Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 74,870 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) Director Gregg Williams purchased 74,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $174,447.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,936,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,481,639.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Gregg Williams bought 167,160 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $329,305.20.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 387,044 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04.

EYES stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 6,115.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

