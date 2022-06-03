SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 119,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

