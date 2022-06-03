Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.66

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.66 and traded as low as $17.57. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 53,302 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

