Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.66

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as low as $17.57. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 53,302 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

