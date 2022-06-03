SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE S opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.