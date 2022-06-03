SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

S opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on S. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

