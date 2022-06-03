ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 521,980 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.06% of ServiceNow worth $3,976,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 732,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,375,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,760,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $15.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 456.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

