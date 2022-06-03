Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Grows By 26.0%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

