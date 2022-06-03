Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Increases By 25.6%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

