Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($180.65) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.30.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 230,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,079. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

