Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.50). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 16,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 87.1% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 276,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,045,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 93,134 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

