Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM stock opened at C$3.80 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of C$673.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.63%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,170. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,135 in the last 90 days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.