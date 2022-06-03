Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $49.47 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,428 shares of company stock worth $2,315,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

