Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.95. 74,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,213. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.84.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

