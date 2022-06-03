Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

