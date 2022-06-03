Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

