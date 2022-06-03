Solrise Finance One Day Volume Reaches $523,501.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $523,501.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,563 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

