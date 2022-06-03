Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Sells $322,070.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Debonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $93.88 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

