S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,717,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

