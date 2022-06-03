Space Cow Boy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,717.94 or 1.00003193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

