SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

