SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Centerstone Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 15.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 150,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,652. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

