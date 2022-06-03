SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 246,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,552,538 shares.The stock last traded at $70.12 and had previously closed at $68.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.