SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,925. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

