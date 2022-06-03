SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Increased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $460.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

