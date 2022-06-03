Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Sells $15,955.00 in Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $15,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,834.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.