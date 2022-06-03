Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

