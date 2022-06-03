Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.83. 45,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,230. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $387.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

