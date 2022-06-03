Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 769 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $44,840.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,678.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $2,476,480.00.

Shares of SPT traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 680,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 1.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.