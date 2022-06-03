Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $333,416.58 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 680,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 1.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

