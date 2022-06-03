SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $168.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.86.
SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 142,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,050. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $174.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
