SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $168.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 142,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,050. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

