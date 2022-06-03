Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.6 days.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $63.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

